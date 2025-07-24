Cardinals Sweep Jupiter in First Home Double-Header of 2025

July 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (12-12; 44-45) swept a doubleheader against the Jupiter Hammerheads (9-15; 39-51) on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Cardinals posted a 3-0 shutout in the first game before holding off a late push for a 6-4 victory in the nightcap.

Wednesday's doubleheader was the first played at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium during the 2025 season which made up for the rainout back on Wednesday, July 2nd.

GAME ONE

Leonel Sequera (W, 3-7) got the start on the mound for Palm Beach against Keyner Benitez (L, 1-1) of Jupiter. Both starting pitchers kept the offense off the scoreboard until Palm Beach broke through in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Miguel Ugueto, who is with Palm Beach on a minor league rehab assignment from Double-A Springfield, reached on an infield single and Rainiel Rodriguez drew a walk. With runners at first and second base, Deniel Ortiz hit a bloop single to left field to score Ugueto to put the Cardinals up 1-0. However, Palm Beach left the bases loaded in the frame.

After a shutdown top of the fourth inning from Sequera, the Cardinals added another run in the bottom of the frame. After Jose Cordoba and Christian Martin reached on back-to-back singles with one out, Ugueto smacked an RBI single to left field to score Cordoba and Palm Beach extended their lead to 2-0.

Sequera finished his first start since the All-Star break with five scoreless innings and allowed just three hits and two walks while he tallied three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Palm Beach offense added another run. With two outs, Jonathan Mejia drew a two-out walk against Jupiter relief pitcher Luis Ramirez. Sammy Hernandez followed that with an RBI single to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

Domenic Picone (Sv, 1) came out of the Palm Beach bullpen and threw two scoreless innings to earn his first professional save and secured the 3-0 shutout victory in game one. For Palm Beach, it was their eighth shutout win of the season which is second most in the Florida State League behind Lakeland with nine.

GAME TWO

The Cardinals wasted no time getting the offense going in the bottom of the first inning. Martin and Cade McGee reached on walks against Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo (L, 3-5). Jose Suarez then smacked a three-run home run to left field, his second home run of the season, which gave Palm Beach a 3-0 lead.

After a scoreless second inning, the Beach Birds struck again for another three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. Castillo retired Martin to start the inning, but Mejia walked and Luis Pino hit a single. Cade McGee then lifted a homer to left field, his ninth home run of the season which tied him for the team lead with Ortiz, and doubled Palm Beach's lead to 6-0.

On the mound, Keiverson Ramirez (W, 1-0) dazzled in his Single-A and Palm Beach debut. Ramirez pitched five scoreless innings with just two hits allowed while he also tallied three strikeouts. Ramirez retired 15 of the 17 Hammerheads that he faced, including each of the last seven hitters.

Hunter Kublick came out of the Palm Beach bullpen in the top of the sixth inning looking to close the game down, but Jupiter got their offense going. On the first pitch of the inning, Ian Lewis hit a solo home run to put the Hammerheads on the board. Starlyn Caba walked and Andres Valor singled, then a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. PJ Morlando and Dillon Head both delivered RBI groundouts to halve Jupiter's deficit to 6-3.

Sam Brodersen (Sv, 2) took the mound in the top of the seventh inning for Palm Beach. A Dub Gleed walk, and Carlos Sanchez single put two men on for Jupiter with one out. After Gleed advanced to third on Lewis fielder's choice, Gleed scored on an RBI single by Caba to get the Hammerheads closer with Palm Beach still ahead 6-4. A walk to Andres Valor loaded the bases, but Brodersen struck out Morlando to end the game and secure the double-header sweep on Wednesday night.

The fourth "Duel of the Dean" series finale takes place on Thursday, July 24th with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m. for "Real Estates Professionals Night." Palm Beach Cardinals broadcast coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on the MiLB App, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Cardinals Audio Stream. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Every Thursday is a "Thirsty Thursday" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. All fans 21 and older can become a member for just $100 dollars which gets members a ticket to every Thursday game (except July 3rd) and a special drink koozie which gets members drink deals every Thursday.







Florida State League Stories from July 24, 2025

Cardinals Sweep Jupiter in First Home Double-Header of 2025 - Palm Beach Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.