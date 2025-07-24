Tigers Prospect Ricardo Hurtado Earns FSL Player of the Week Honors

July 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, Fla. - Detroit Tigers catching prospect Ricardo Hurtado was named the Florida State League Player of the Week after a stellar offensive outburst for the Lakeland Flying Tigers for the week of July 7-13, 2025.

During his award-winning week, Hurtado went 8-for-16 at the plate, posting a slash line of .500/.579/.875. The 22-year-old catcher showcased a blend of contact and power, drawing three walks while hitting three doubles and a home run.

A native of Valencia, Venezuela, Hurtado signed with the Tigers as an international free agent in July 2019 and spent most of last season in the Florida Complex League while making brief appearances in West Michigan and Lakeland. He's already set career highs this season in hits, homers and RBIs.







