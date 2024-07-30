Flying Tigers Take on Tarpons July 30 - August 4

July 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers will return to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium for a six-game homestand against the Tampa Tarpons from July 30 - Aug. 4. Single-game tickets and theme game ticket packages remain available at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets.

Last Series

The Flying Tigers won four of six road games against the Bradenton Marauders from July 23 - 28, improving their overall record to 59-35, including 17-12 in the second half of the season.

Shortstop John Peck led the Flying Tigers at the plate against the Marauders, posting a .350 average with a double and three RBI. Starting pitcher Rayner Castillo shined in his July 26 outing on the mound, throwing five innings of one-hit baseball, only allowing one unearned run while striking out three batters.

Upcoming homestand (July 30 - Aug. 4):

Tuesday, July 30 (6:30 p.m. first pitch)

- BINGO Night presented by Whiskey Bent BBQ Supply

- Make sure to grab your BINGO card upon entry and follow along during the game. The first 10 fans to hit BINGO will win a Whiskey Bent BBQ Supply gift card. - Tickets can be found here: Flying Tigers Tickets - July 30

Wednesday, July 31 (6:30 p.m. first pitch)

- Malmö Oat Milkers Night is presented by Oatly. The Malmö Oat Milkers visit Lakeland for the newest and possibly weirdest alter ego game of the season. Coming all the way from

Malmö, Sweden, the Flying Tigers will transform into the Oat Milkers, brought to you by Oatly and Minor League Baseball.

- All-You-Can-Eat: This all-inclusive package includes a game ticket and all-you-can-eat hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

- Feast in the '34: Enhance your All-You-Can-Eat experience in the air-conditioned Miller Lite '34 Club from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Tickets can be found here: Flying Tigers Tickets - July 31

Thursday, August 1 (6:30 p.m. first pitch)

- Trivia Night: Come out and play with your fellow fans to test your Flying Tigers knowledge. Be prepared to learn and laugh! - Tickets can be found here: Flying Tigers Tickets - Aug 1

Friday, August 2 (6:30 p.m. first pitch)

- Pick The Stick Night: Make sure to grab your card upon entry, pick your player and follow the game closely to see if you make the leaderboard and win the grand prize at the end of the season.

- The Little Caesars Family 4 Pack ticket option will be available for purchase prior to the game. With this offer, you receive four tickets, four soft drinks and four Little Caesars cheese pizza slices. - Tickets can be found here: Flying Tigers Tickets - August 2

Saturday, August 3 (6 p.m. first pitch)

- Back to School Night: Celebrate the last days of summer with the Flying Tigers.

- Using the ticket link, you can purchase a backpack that can be picked up at the game! Flying Tigers Tickets - August 3

Sunday, August 4 (12 p.m. first pitch)

- Polk County Day presented by Visit Central Florida: All Polk County residents can receive up to four complimentary tickets at the BayCare Box Office with valid ID showing Polk County residency. Fans ages 18+ can receive the offer while supplies last. Cannot be used for Brunch or the Little Caesars Family 4 Pack.

- Fun for the kids: There will be bounce houses, face painters, balloon artists, games and more. After the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases (weather permitting)

- The Little Caesars Family 4 Pack ticket option will also be available for purchase prior to the game. With this offer, fans receive four tickets, four soft drinks and four Little Caesars cheese pizza slices for $44.

- All-You-Can-Eat Brunch in the Miller Lite '34 Club from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for $35. - Tickets can be found here: Flying Tigers Tickets - August 4

All season long, fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $8 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Season tickets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also available for as low as $5 per game.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 30, 2024

Flying Tigers Take on Tarpons July 30 - August 4 - Lakeland Flying Tigers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.