Coast to Coast: Marauders Steal Win from Palm Beach in First Game on East Coast

July 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Bradenton Marauders snapped their nine-game road losing streak on Tuesday night as they defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 3-1 in 10-innings at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter jumped in front with a run in the third inning against Carlos Jimenez. Sammy Hernandez singled and then advanced on a passed ball with one out in the frame before scoring on a double from Jose Suare to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Bradenton had a good early chance against Jason Savacool after he allowed three straight men to reach with two outs in the fifth inning. With the bases full, Omar Alfonzo popped out to end the inning.

The scoreline stayed the same until Esmerlyn Valdez Clubbed a game-tying solo-home run to leadoff the ninth against Luis Gastelum. Valdez now has 14 on the season and is currently three away from tying the league leader in Ariel Almonte from Daytona.

Magdiel Cotto (5-3) retired the side in the bottom of the ninth to force extra-innings. After Javier Rivas had two unsuccessful attempts to lay a bunt down, he ended up crushing a go-ahead two-run home run off Angel Cuenca (3-2) to hand the Marauders their first lead of the day at 3-1.

Cotto retired the side in order in the 10th to close out the game. Cotto induced five groundouts out of the six total outs he produced. Out of the bullpen, Luigi Herandez tossed three scoreless frames.

The Marauders and Cardinals continue their series on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

