Marauders Drop Series Opener with Tarpons 4-1

June 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders were limited to just four hits in their 4-1 loss to the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday night at LECOM Park.

Tampa opened scoring in the bottom of the first when Roderick Arias roped an RBI single to right to make it 1-0.

After pushing across another in the top of the second, Brian Sanchez stepped to the plate in the top of the fifth, and blasted a two-run homer to right to increase Tampa's lead to 4-0.

Marauders right hander Matt Ager provided a solid start, tossing four innings of two-run ball, matching a career-high for the second consecutive outing.

Tarpons starter Andrew Landry was stellar, firing six shutout frames while fanning four hitters. He didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning.

Still trailing by four in the bottom of the eighth, Ian Farrow launched a solo shot to left to cut the deficit to 4-1. He has homered three times in his first seven games with Bradenton since being promoted two weeks ago.

Despite sending the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, the Marauders comeback bid fell short as Sean Hermann earned his second save of the year.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 29-34. Jupiter fell to 29-35 while Tampa moved to 35-28. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Pre-game coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







