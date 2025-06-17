Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, June 17 - Sunday, June 22

June 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return to LECOM Park to begin a six-game home the series from June 17 - June 22 against the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, June 19) - Each Thursday this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas and two-dollar hot dogs. Come beat the heat this summer with Thirsty Thursdays at LECOM Park!

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT (FRIDAY, June 20) - Presented by Servpro, join the Marauders as we honor and recognize local first responders! First Responders receive complimentary tickets to the game, while friends and family enjoy discounted tickets. Be sure to bring your four-legged friend to LECOM Park and run the bases with them after the game for Bark at the Park Night! Fans who are 21 and over can also enjoy 5-dollar drink specials. The Friends and Family Four Pack will also be available which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas and four chips for just 55 dollars.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT (SATURDAY, June 21) - The Bradenton Marauders are proud to honor the hardworking members of our Military on Military Appreciation Night presented by SNN. Active Military members and Veterans receive complimentary tickets to the game, while friends and family enjoy discounted tickets. Stick around after the game for a postgame concert by Jesse Daniels.

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.







