Mussels, Flying Tigers Suspended in Third Inning, Teams to Play Doubleheader on Wednesday

June 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Game one of the series between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Lakeland Flying Tigers was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to inclement weather on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

The game will resume on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. Wednesday's originally scheduled game will now be a seven inning contest that will follow after the completion of the suspended game.

This is the seventh consecutive Mussels game affected by weather.

Lakeland struck for three runs in the top of the first inning, as the first three batters in the Flying Tigers' lineup all reached and scored to give Lakeland an early 3-0 advantage off Fort Myers starter Christian Becerra.

Fort Myers responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the second inning, as Daniel Pena blasted his second homer of the season onto the berm in left field. His homer cut the Lakeland lead to 3-1.

In the top of the third inning, Lakeland responded with a pair of runs. Second baseman Franyerber Montilla singled to begin the frame and subsequently stole second and third, before scoring on a throwing error by Mussels' catcher Ricardo Pena. The Flying Tigers plated another run on an RBI single from Ricardo Hurtado to make it 5-1.

The game will resume on Wednesday with runners at second and third and no outs in the bottom of the third inning, after Byron Chourio singled to lead off the frame and Yasser Mercedes doubled off the wall in left as the final play before the players were pulled off the field.







Florida State League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.