Mussels Swept in Doubleheader by Blue Jays

June 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were swept in Friday's doubleheader against the Dunedin Blue Jays at TD Ballpark.

The Mussels (27-33) fell 3-2 in game one and were shutout 1-0 in game two by Dunedin (31-29). This was the first doubleheader of the season for Fort Myers.

In game one, Dunedin jumped ahead to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when the game began on Thursday before the contest was suspended with runners at second and third and two outs in the frame. Adrian Bohorquez entered the resumed game on Friday and allowed both inherited runners to score, putting the Blue Jays ahead 3-0 after an inning of play.

Bohorquez worked 2.1 innings and struck out three hitters without allowing a run of his own.

The score remained unchanged until the fifth, when Yohander Martinez connected on a solo homer to left to make it 3-1.

The next inning, Byron Chourio and Walker Jenkins connected on back-to-back singles to open the frame. The duo advanced on the throw in from right field, setting up second and third with nobody out. Two batters later, Bryan Acuna pounded a high chopping grounder to short, plating Chourio and cutting the deficit to one.

Josh Bortka and Matt Gabbert combined to throw three perfect innings of relief, with Gabbert tossing two frames in his 2025 debut.

Fort Myers fell 3-2 in game one as Colby Martin picked up his sixth save of the season and retired the side in order in the seventh.

In game two, starters Michael Ross (1-2) and Landen Maroudis traded zeros across the first three innings. Dunedin scored the lone run of the game in the fourth, when Manuel Beltre plated Sam Shaw on a single to left.

Ross finished his outing with five innings of one run ball, as he struck out five hitters and matched a season high with 86 pitches.

Maroudis threw four innings of hittless baseball in his Low-A debut. The Mussels recorded two hits off Gilberto Batista (3-4) who covered the final three innings for Dunedin.

The series continues Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Mussels will send Twins' No. 13 prospect Dasan Hill (0-0, 1.50) to the mound. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.