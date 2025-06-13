Threshers Split Doubleheader After Late Tie in Game Two

TAMPA, FL - After a 4-2 victory in game one, the Clearwater Threshers (32-28) fell 7-6 in a walkoff loss to the Tampa Tarpons (33-26), settling for a split of the doubleheader on Friday night at the Tank at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Clearwater looks to claim their second win of the week when they return to Tampa on Saturday.

Tampa brought the first run home in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead. Avery Owusu-Asiedu led off the top of the fifth with a single off newly entered Tarpons reliever Gus Hughes and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs in the frame, Eduardo Tait stroked a single to right field, allowing Owusu-Asiedu to score from second and tie the game at one.

Kodey Shojinaga began a Threshers rally in the sixth, smacking a one-out double to right off Tampa's reliever Chris Veach. Raider Tello followed him up with a two-run home run to left-center that gave Clearwater their first lead of the series at two runs. The Tarpons got one run back on an RBI single in the home half of the sixth to cut the deficit in half. Clearwater continued scoring in the sixth, beginning another rally with a two-out single by José Rodríguez off Tarpons reliever Brady Kirtner. He moved to second on a catcher's interference call while Alirio Ferrebus was at bat, sending Ferrebus to first base.

The next batter, Shojinaga, ripped a single into right field to plate Rodríguez and bring the Threshers' lead back to two runs. The Threshers set down the Tarpons in order in the ninth to seal a 4-2 win in game one.

Griff McGarry fanned four batters and allowed four hits with one walk in 3.0 shutout innings of a no-decision. Ryan Dromboski (6-1) surrendered one run on one hit and two walks with one strikeout in 2.0 innings to earn the victory. Daniel Harper allowed one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Jose Peña earned the save with two strikeouts against three batters in a 1-2-3 seventh.

Threshers infielder Diego González smacks a hit in a June game for Clearwater.Nathan Ray

GAME TWO

WP: Cade Austin (3-0, 2.28)

LP: Orlando Gonzalez (1-2, 4.35)

In the second game, Clearwater opened the scoring in the first frame, beginning with an Aroon Escobar single and a ground-rule double by Dante Nori that moved Escobar to third. Tait recorded the first out on a groundout, but Escobar scored on the play to give Clearwater a 1-0 lead.

Clearwater continued their hot start into the second inning, beginning with back-to-back singles off Tarpons starter Gage Ziehl by Brady Day and Joel Dragoo. Owusu-Asiedu walked to load the bases before a wild pitch on strike three to Diego González allowed Day to score from third and moved the other two runners to second and third. Escobar followed with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Dragoo from third and padded the Threshers' three-run lead.

Tampa got on the board in the home half of the second, plating three runs to tie the game at three. The Tarpons took their first lead of the second game on a leadoff home run in the bottom of the third to make it 4-3. Dragoo led off the fourth with a single for his second hit of the day. Diego González followed with a one-out single before both moved ahead on a wild pitch. Escobar delivered his second RBI of the day with a one-out single to third that scored Dragoo and tied the game at four.

Tampa retook the lead with a go-ahead double in the bottom of the fourth, getting their advantage back to one run after four innings. They grabbed an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth to double their lead to two runs. Alirio Ferrebus reached on a fielder's choice after Shojinaga began the top of the seventh with a walk against Tarpons reliever Cole Zaffiro. Day picked up a walk, and then Owusu-Asiedu walked to load the bases. With two outs in the final inning, González singled to left field, plating two runs and tying the game at six. The Tarpons quickly ended the game in the seventh inning, however, plating the winning run before an out was recorded in the bottom of the seventh to take game two 7-6.

Ryan Degges surrendered five runs on eight hits with four walks and two strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Orlando Gonzalez (1-2) took the loss in 2.0 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits. Titan Hayes allowed one hit to the only batter he faced in the seventh.

Rodríguez has singled in each of the first four games he played for the Threshers...He has two multi-hit games in four starts for the Threshers...Tello hit the first go-ahead home run of his professional career...Escobar recorded his ninth multi-RBI game of the season in game two...Dragoo tied his career high with three hits in a game for the second time this season in game two...Game two was the Threshers' first walkoff loss of the season...The Threshers return to Tampa on Saturday, June 14, to continue a six-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons...First pitch on Saturday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







