Maroudis, Batista Shut Out Mussels to Cap Doubleheader Sweep

June 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays pitched their way to a doubleheader sweep of the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Friday at TD Ballpark, taking game one 3-2 and game two 1-0.

Game one resumed from Thursday's suspended contest, which was halted in the 1st inning with Dunedin leading 1-0. After play resumed Friday, the Blue Jays added two more runs in the bottom of the 1st, which proved enough in a 3-2 win.

Game two saw Landen Maroudis and Gilberto Batista combine for Dunedin's third shutout victory of the season, allowing just two hits and two walks across seven innings with nine strikeouts.

RHP Austin Cates (4 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K) picked his second consecutive win in game one, firing four frames of one-run ball following the resumption. Cates has yielded one run or less in six consecutive outings. Over his last six appearances, Cates has posted a 1.75 ERA spanning 25.2 innings with 24 strikeouts and opponents batting .167. Pitching at home this season, Cates has a 2.93 ERA in seven games.

RHP Landen Maroudis (4 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 3 K) hurled four no-hit innings and faced one over the minimum in his return to Dunedin. Friday marked Maroudis' first start back with the Blue Jays since April 21, 2024, when he suffered a season-ending injury that delayed his start to the 2025 season.

RHP Gilberto Batista (3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 6 K) picked up the win in game two, firing three shutout frames in relief with six strikeouts. Batista induced ten whiffs on 18 swings for a 56% whiff rate. Over his last three outings, Batista has allowed one run on eight hits in 13 innings (0.69 ERA) with 11 strikeouts. When working as a reliever this season, Batista has not allowed a run in four appearances spanning 14 innings with 16 strikeouts and one walk. In two outings vs. Fort Myers this season, Batista has fanned 15 in eight shutout innings, allowing only six hits with one walk. Batista has contributed to two of Dunedin's three shutouts this season.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-3, RBI, 2B, R) logged a two-hit game in game one, including an RBI double in the 1st inning to put the Blue Jays on the board. Toman extended his hit streak to nine games, over which he is batting .483 with five runs and nine RBI. In his last 14 games, Toman is batting .392 with six extra-base hits and 14 RBI. He logged his third multi-hit game over his last four contests, and 15th multi-hit performance of the season.

SS Manuel Beltre (2-for-5, RBI, R) tallied a pair of hits in the nightcap, including a go-ahead RBI single in the 4th. Beltre now leads the team with 16 multi-hit games this season.







