Tarpons Stay in Playoff Hunt, Split Doubleheader

June 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tyler Wilson of the Tampa Tarpons gets a Gatorade bath

TAMPA, Fla. - With major playoff implications on the line, the Tampa Tarpons (33-26) earned a hard-fought doubleheader split against the Clearwater Threshers (32-28) on Friday at "The Tank." Tampa came up just short in the opener but roared back in the nightcap, walking off their division rivals in dramatic fashion thanks to Tyler Wilson's clutch game-winner.

GAME 1

The Tampa Tarpons saw several promising rallies fall just short Friday afternoon during the opener, dropping a 4-2 decision despite standout performances from Juan Matheus and Wilson.

Matheus was a spark plug in the heart of the lineup, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored, and a stolen base.

Wilson, meanwhile, continued his steady production with two more hits, including an RBI single in the sixth that trimmed the deficit to 3-2. The Tarpons appeared poised to tie the game moments later, but a "strike 'em out, throw 'em out" double play squashed the threat.

Tampa's bullpen largely held its own, but a sixth-inning home run by Clearwater's Raider Tello - following a Shojinaga double - swung momentum to the visiting side. The Threshers added an unearned run in the seventh after a catcher's interference extended the inning.

Despite the late setback, the Tarpons kept battling but couldn't quite string together the clutch hit they needed down the stretch.

Chris Veach was tagged with the loss in relief, while Ryan Dromboski earned the win for Clearwater. Jose Pena Jr. picked up a three-out save.

GAME 2

The nightcap felt like a tug-of-war from the first pitch to the final swing, with the Tarpons emerging victorious in dramatic fashion, walking off the Clearwater Threshers, 7-6.

After a rollercoaster of lead changes, defensive miscues, and clutch hits, it was Tyler Wilson's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh that sealed the win and sent the Tarpons pouring out of the dugout in celebration.

The Tarpons showed grit from the outset, responding to an early 3-0 deficit by punching back with three runs of their own in the second inning. Hans Montero's RBI single scratched across the first run and Josue Gonzalez tied the game with a booming RBI triple.

Brian Sanchez gave the Tarpons their first lead in the third, blasting a solo homer to make it 4-3. After Clearwater briefly tied it in the fourth, Tampa continued to apply pressure, with Roderick Arias delivering an RBI double in the fourth and Montero adding another clutch knock in the fifth to make it 6-4.

But the Threshers wouldn't go quietly. In the top of the seventh, Diego Gonzalez delivered a two-out, two-run single to knot things up at six apiece, briefly silencing the home crowd.

Cue the dramatics.

In the bottom of the frame, Engelth Urena led off with a double and moved to third on an error. After Matheus reached on a miscue, Wilson stepped up and ripped a single into left-center, bringing Urena home and igniting a walk-off celebration.

The Tarpons bullpen tandem of Cole Zaffiro and Cade Austin kept Clearwater at bay just long enough, with Austin (3-0) earning the win after stranding a pair of runners in the seventh.

The two teams are set to meet again tomorrow night as the Tarpons look to build momentum off their thrilling victory.

