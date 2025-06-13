Cardinals Extra-Inning Magic Ends with 10-7 Loss against Flying Tigers Friday Night

June 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (29-31) forced extra innings for a third straight night, but fell 10-7 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (34-26) on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the ballgame but could not score any runs in the 10th. Palm Beach has their season-long win streak snapped at four games.

The Flying Tigers opened the scoring with four runs in the top of the first inning. The first two batters for Lakeland reached on a hit by pitch and a walk by Cardinals starting pitcher Jacob Odle. An RBI single by Franyerber Montilla scored the first run of the game. A balk with a runner on third base and an RBI single by Stephen Hrustich extended the advantage for the Flying Tigers. An RBI fielder's choice by Abel Bastidas gave Lakeland an early 4-0 lead.

The Cardinals mounted an immediate response in the bottom of the first inning. Bryce Madron was hit by a pitch by Lakeland starting pitcher Bailey Horn to start the inning. Rainiel Rodriguez followed with an RBI double to right center field. RBI singles by Cade McGee and Johnfrank Salazar tied the game at 4-4.

Odle finished his Single-A debut with a perfect second inning. He recorded five strikeouts in just two innings pitched and allowed four runs on two hits, two walks, a hit batter, and a balk in the first inning.

Lakeland retook the lead in the top of the third inning. Much like the first inning, the first two batters reached on a hit by pitch and walk allowed by Palm Beach relief pitcher Conor Steinbaugh. A wild pitch moved both men into scoring position, then an RBI groundout by Hrustich plated Garrett Pennington. Christian Worley entered out of the Cardinals bullpen with the bases loaded and one out. A sacrifice fly by Enderson Delgado plated another run but Worley limited the damage with Lakeland ahead 6-4. The Flying Tigers added a run in the top of the fifth inning on a solo home run by Cristian Santana, his sixth homer of the season, which extended the Lakeland lead to 7-4.

Randel Clemente provided two scoreless innings of relief for Palm Beach. He struck out four Flying Tigers and did not allow a hit or a walk.

Lucas Elissalt (H, 1) provided five scoreless innings of relief for Lakeland and Thomas Bruss (H, 5) also pitched a shutout frame in the eighth inning. The Cardinals loaded the bases in each the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings, but could not score.

A walk by Lakeland relief pitcher Logan Berrier (W, 1-0; BS, 1) and an error by Santana at third base put two men on base. Salazar roped a two-RBI double off the wall in right field to cut the deficit to just one run. A wild pitch moved Salazar to third base, and Sammy Hernandez drove him in with an RBI groundout to tie the game at 7-7 and force extra innings.

Lakeland scored the placed runner in the top of the tenth inning. The placed runner, Santana, scored on an RBI single from Abel Bastidas off Palm Beach relief pitcher Angel Cuenca (L, 1-1). Two straight walks, a hit by pitch of Woody Hadeen, and walk to Samuel Gil made it 10-7 in favor of Lakeland. Maikel Hernandez entered as an emergency pitcher for Palm Beach and he got an inning-ending double play to limit the damage.

Flying Tigers relief pitcher Ignacio Briceno (S, 1) pitched a scoreless bottom of the tenth inning to secure the win for Lakeland. Palm Beach left 13 runners on base and went 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

Deniel Ortiz extended his on-base streak to 14 games and he has reached base in 16 of his last 18 games overall.

With St. Lucie holding onto a 6-5 win at Daytona on Friday, The Cardinals fall to four games back of first place in the FSL East Division. Any combination of either two wins for the Mets or two losses for the Cardinals would result in St. Lucie taking the division title.

The series between the Palm Beach Cardinals and Lakeland Flying Tigers continues on Saturday, June 14th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The Cardinals aim to gain ground on the first-place St. Lucie Mets to keep their hopes of a first half title alive. Palm Beach broadcast coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Cardinals Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

