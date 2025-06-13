Marauders Bats Cooled in 8-3 Loss to Jupiter

June 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - Dominant pitching and timely-Jupiter hitting sunk the Marauders as they fell 8-3 to the Hammerheads on Friday night at LECOM Park.

The Hammerheads took an early lead in the top of the second, and didn't look back the rest of the night. With runners at first and second, Cam Clayton lined a single to deep right center that scored Carter Johnson and gave Jupiter a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the forth, Jupiter batted around and pushed across three to extend their lead to 4-0.

Jupiter starter Luke Lashutka was dominant, tossing a career-high five innings while fanning a season-best six hitters. He limited Bradenton to just two hits and didn't walk a batter.

Still trailing by four in the bottom of the sixth, Bradenton came to life after getting to the bullpen. After two walks and a single loaded the bases, Axiel Plaz grounded a two-run single to right that cut the deficit to 4-2.

Bradenton pushed another run across two innings later on an RBI groundout from Plaz, but fell short after Jupiter tacked on two more in the each of the seventh and eighth innings to cap scoring at 8-3.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 28-33 while Jupiter moved to 26-34. The two return to LECOM Park on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m game at LECOM Park. Pre-game coverages begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







