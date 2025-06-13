Furious Rumberos Rally Falls Just Short in 6-5 Defeat

June 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Esmith Pineda's three-run double kickstarted a spirited comeback attempt from six runs down, but the St. Lucie Mets stranded the tying and winning runs in scoring position as the Rumberos de Daytona fell just short, 6-5 on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

St. Lucie (33-27) overcame 12 stranded runners and an 0-for-15 effort with runners in scoring position to earn their third win of the series, as Daytona (26-34) left 14 runners on base, including twice leaving the bases loaded.

In the top of the first inning, St. Lucie struck first. Trey Snyder led off the game with a double and went to third on a groundout. With two down, a wild pitch brought home Snyder with the first run of the game.

In the third, the Mets added two more. A leadoff double from Colin Houck was followed by a walk. With two outs, three more walks followed, with Nick Rosselli and Kevin Villavicencio drawing free passes with the bases loaded to make it 3-0, St. Lucie.

A leadoff walk in the fourth also came around to score, with Snyder coming home on a wild pitch to stretch the lead to four runs.

Meanwhile, Daytona had opportunities to score, stranding two men on base in the first and another in scoring position in the third. In the fourth, Two walks and a single loaded the bases with two outs, but the Rumberos couldn't break through.

St. Lucie, meanwhile, continued to gradually build their lead as a leadoff walk in the fifth was nearly mitigated by an inning-ending double play, but Willy Fanas just beat out the return throw to first, allowing Daiverson Gutierrez to score. In the sixth, Houck ripped 422-foot solo homer that built the lead to 6-0.

After six innings of frustration, the Rumberos finally put together a rally in the seventh. Three one-out walks loaded the bases before a pitching change. Following a strikeout, Pineda ripped a 2-1 fastball into left-center, clearing the bases on a three-run double. Ryan McCrystal then came off the bench and delivered a pinch-hit single to center. Pineda just beat the throw home, trimming the lead to 6-4.

Neither team scored in the eighth, as Daytona reliever Jacob Edwards finally stabilized matters with a pair of scoreless innings after allowing the sixth-inning blast. He went a season-high 3.0 innings out of the bullpen to give his offense a chance to rally.

After a scoreless ninth from Mike Villani, it appeared that Daytona would go quietly as the first two men were retired in the ninth. However, Pineda walked, McCrystal singled, and an error loaded the bases for Jacob Friend, who drew a walk to force in a run, while moving the tying and winning runs into scoring position. However, a strikeout ended the game and Daytona fell just short, 6-5.

Daytona will play game five at Jackie Robinson Ballpark against the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday night. Tomorrow, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Tyler Stephenson bobblehead as the third installment of our Collect-Em-All series. Gates open early at 5:00 p.m. for a pregame concert with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Pregame coverage on Tuesday with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.tv at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.