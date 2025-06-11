Moon, McCrystal's Big Nights Can't Stop St. Lucie Onslaught

June 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Bernard Moon doubled three times and drove in four runs, while Ryan McCrystal added three RBI singles, but the St. Lucie Mets bludgeoned the Daytona Tortugas pitching staff for a 16-10 victory on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

St. Lucie (32-26) scored 16 runs on 16 hits, both season-highs allowed by Daytona (25-34), who tallied a season-best 15 hits of their own in a losing effort.

The first inning started with a flurry. Trey Snyder led off the game with a triple for St. Lucie, then scored two batters later on a groundout from Colin Houck. With two outs, two men walked for the Mets ahead of Trace Wilhoite, who ripped a line drive into left-center that scored two more, giving St. Lucie a 3-0 lead.

Daytona, though, emerged from a three-day funk at the plate in the first. With one out, Sammy Stafura singled and Alfredo Duno walked. Carlos Sanchez followed with an RBI double, then Moon's first double drove in Duno and Sanchez to tie the game. Two batters later, McCrystal ripped an RBI single to score Moon, putting Daytona in front 4-3.

Daytona hurler Juan Martinez ran into more trouble in the second as two walks and single loaded the bases. However, he induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning with no damage. Martinez then rolled up a 1-2-3 third, including a pair of strikeouts.

The Tortugas added to the lead in the third as Sanchez singled, then scored on Moon's second double. McCrystal came through with his second RBI hit of the night, a single to center to score Moon to put Daytona ahead 6-3.

St. Lucie, though, restarted the offense in the fourth and never stopped. The Mets scored twice in the fourth on a Yonatan Henriquez RBI double, who later came around to score on a groundout to trim the lead to 6-5.

Daytona restored the lead in the bottom of the fourth as Stafura walked and stole second to start the inning. Duno then fouled out to first, but Stafura raced to third and scored when the throw skipped away. After a walk to Sanchez, Moon yanked his third double of the night down the left-field line, scoring Sanchez to make it 8-5, Tortugas.

The Mets, though, stormed back. In the fifth, St. Lucie loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a hit batter. A bases-loaded walk to Henriquez forced in the first run, before Snyder singled in a second run. Jeremy Rodriguez then drew a second bases-loaded free pass to tie the game at eight. St. Lucie then jumped in front in the sixth on a three-run homer by Simon Juan, going in front 11-8.

Both teams traded single runs in the seventh and eighth frames, with Malvin Valdez picking up his second hit in the seventh and scoring on a wild pitch, and McCrystal driving in Esmith Pineda with his third RBI hit of the night in the eighth.

In the ninth, though, St. Lucie scored three more runs on three hits, with a Daiverson Gutierrez two-run single and Wilhoite's RBI hit capping off a four-hit, four-RBI night for him. Daytona then went down in order as St. Lucie scored in the final six innings to win 16-10.

Daytona will play game three at Jackie Robinson Ballpark against the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday night. It will be Taps and Tacos with taco specials and half-priced beer and soda. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Pregame coverage on Tuesday with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.tv at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.