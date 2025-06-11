Cardinals Walk It off in 10 Innings 7-6 on Wednesday Night against Lakeland

JUPITER, FL - For just the second time this season, the Palm Beach Cardinals (28-30) won a game in extra innings as they defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers (33-25) by a final score of 7-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday night. Sammy Hernandez delivered the walk-off single to give Palm Beach their fourth walk-off win of the season and extend their win streak to three games.

After a scoreless top of the first inning from Palm Beach starting pitcher Leonel Sequera, the Cardinals got to work on offense in the bottom of the frame. Cade McGee led off by reaching on a throwing error from Lakeland third baseman Samuel Gil and advanced to second base. Two batters later, Deniel Ortiz drove in McGee on an RBI single to right field. After Luis Pino hit a double to left field to put runners at second and third base. Then, Johnfrank Salazar brought Ortiz home on an RBI infield single to make it a 2-0 Palm Beach lead after one inning.

In the top of the third inning, Sequera surrendered his first home run of the season as Ricardo Hurtado hit a solo home run to left field to cut the Cardinals' lead to 2-1. But the Beach Birds responded with a home run of their own as Ortiz blasted a solo home run to left-center field, his fifth of the season, to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead.

Palm Beach added another one run each of the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings as McGee drove in Jose Suarez on a sacrifice fly to extend the Cardinals' lead to 4-1 in the fourth. The Cardinals added another run in the fifth inning as Luis Pino stole home on a double-steal play in which Yordalin Peña stole second base on the play and Palm Beach took a 5-1 lead after the fifth inning.

Meanwhile, Sequera finished his 12th start of the season with six innings pitched and allowed just one run on two hits, including the home run by Hurtado, one walk, and struck out a career-high 10 batters.

However in the top of the seventh inning, the game got flipped around in favor of Lakeland. Angel Cuenca came in to pitch for the Cardinals out of the bullpen and allowed a bases loaded hit-by-pitch to Woody Hadeen and an RBI infield single to Franyerber Montilla to cut the lead to 5-3. Jack Findlay (BS, 1) came in to relieve Cuenca and Jackson Strong hit a high fly ball to right field which got lost in the sky and dropped for a three-RBI double to give the Flying Tigers a 6-5 lead. All five runs in the top of the seventh inning charged to Cuenca.

Findlay and the Flying Tigers kept it a 6-5 ballgame going into the bottom of the ninth inning where Palm Beach began the comeback. With one out, McGee drew a walk. Two batters later with two outs, Ortiz stayed hot at the plate and laced an RBI double down the left field line to drive in the game-tying run and force extra innings with the score tied 6-6.

In the top of the 10th inning, Randel Clemente (W, 3-2) prevented the placed-runner from scoring to keep it tied. In the bottom of the 10th, Salazar was the placed-runner at second base. With one out, Suarez hit into a fielder's choice which allowed Salazar to be safe at third base as well as Suarez to be safe at first base. Then, Hernandez drove in Salazar on a walk-off, RBI single to give the Cardinals the 7-6 victory in 10 innings.

Ortiz finished a triple shy of the cycle and went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Ortiz has also reached base safely in 12 straight games as well as 14 of his last 16 games. Hernandez finished 3-for-5 with the game-winning RBI. Pino also had a three-hit game with a double and a run scored.

With St. Lucie defeating Daytona on Wednesday night, Palm Beach remains four games back of first place in the FSL East Division with eight games remaining in the first half of the 2025 season.

Palm Beach continues their series against Lakeland looking for their fourth-straight win on Thursday, June 12th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Broadcast coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Cardinals Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

