Mets Offense Comes to Life in Wild 16-10 Win over Tortugas

June 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets followed up their 2-1 win against Daytona on Tuesday with a wild 16-10 victory over the Tortugas on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Mets won their third straight game and remain 4.0 games up on the Palm Beach Cardinals in the FSL East division with eight games remaining in first half. Their magic number was lowered to five.

On Wednesday the Mets tied their season-high with 16 hits. They also drew 10 walks and were hit by a pitch. The Mets scored in seven of their nine innings at the plate, including each of the last five innings.

Trace Willhoite went 4 for 5 with four RBI. Simon Juan broke an 8-8 tie in the sixth inning with a three-run homer that put the Mets up 11-8. They would lead the rest of the game.

Trey Snyder started Tuesday's game with a home run on the first pitch. On Wednesday Synder hit Juan Martinez's first pitch of the game into left field for a triple. The Mets would score three times in the first inning only to see the Tortugas score four runs in the bottom of the first inning against Irving Cota.

Daytona scored two more against Cota in the third inning to go up 6-3. But the Mets offense battled back. Yonatan Henriquez hit a RBI double and Jeremy Rodriguez hit a run-scoring ground out in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 6-5.

After the Tortugas scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to stretch the lead to 8-5, the Mets scored three runs in the fifth to tie the game. Henriquez worked a bases-loaded walk from Ben Brutti to make it 8-6. Snyder followed with a RBI single. Rodriguez drew another free pass with the bags full to force home a run that made it 8-8.

Juan hit the game's only home run with one out in the sixth against Beau Blanchard to drive in three. It was Juan's fifth homer of the season.

Mets reliever Jose Chirinos was credited with the win, his first with St. Lucie. He logged 3.1 innings behind Cota and gave up three runs on five hits.

Juan Arnaud gave up one run over 1.2 innings. Brett Banks pitched the only 1-2-3 inning of the night for the Mets to finish the game in the ninth.

The Mets held a 13-10 lead going into the ninth and broke the game open when Daiverson Gutierrez hit a two-run single and later scored on a RBI hit by Willhoite.

Eight of the nine Mets in the order recorded a hit. Every Met reached base.

Snyder went 3 for 5 with the triple, two singles, a walk, RBI and run.

Gutierrez was 2 for 4 with two walks, two RBI and three runs. He has reached base eight out of 10 plate appearances in the series.

Rodriguez went 2 for 4 with two walks, two RBI and two runs.

Kevin Villavicencio reached base four out of six times on two hits and two walks.

The Mets (32-26) and Tortugas (25-34) play the third game of their series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







