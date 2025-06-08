Mets Win Sunday Finale over Blue Jays 4-2

June 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets scored three runs in the first inning and went on to defeat the Dunedin Blue Jays 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park. The Blue Jays won the series 4-2 while the Mets trimmed their magic number to win the FSL East Division's first half to seven games.

On Sunday the Mets received an excellent start from Edgar Moreta. The right-hander held the Blue Jays to one run over 5.2 innings. Moreta struck out eight, did not walk a batter and at one point retired 11 straight Dunedin hitters. He earned the win.

Cristofer Gomez pitched 1.1 solid innings of relief behind Moreta, giving up just one run on a home run to Alexis Hernandez that cut the Mets 4-1 lead to 4-2.

Hoss Brewer pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts to finish the game. He picked up his team-leading sixth save.

The Blue Jays got on the board first on a RBI double by Sam Shaw that made it 1-0 in the first inning. Moreta was able to strand two in scoring position to escape further damage.

The first six Mets hitters reached base against Blue Jays starter Colby Holcombe in the bottom of the first. Vincent Perozo ripped a two-run single to give the Mets a 2-1 lead. Daiverson Gutierrez followed with a RBI single to make it 3-1.

The Mets added to the lead in the bottom of the fifth on another run-scoring hit by Perozo to push the Mets lead to 4-1.

Perozo went 2 for 3 with two singles, a walk and three RBI.

Yohairo Cuevas was 2 for 4 with a double and a run.

Holcombe took the loss. He gave up four runs (three earned) in 4.1 innings.

The Mets (30-26) are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday when they begin a six-game road series against the Daytona Tortugas. First pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.