Snyder Grand Slam Helps Mets Split Doubleheader vs. Jays

June 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets and Dunedin Blue Jays split their doubleheader at Clover Park on Thursday evening. The Blue Jays won the first game 3-1. Trey Snyder hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Mets to a 4-1 victory in game 2.

Game 2

The Mets had not scored an earned run or recorded an extra base hit through the first 13 innings of the doubleheader. That all changed in the bottom of the seventh with the Mets down to their final at bats.

Yonatan Henriquez, Yohairo Cuevas and Willy Fanas all patiently worked walks to start the seventh against reliever Colby Morris. Jay Schueler was brought in to face Snyder, who was in the midst of a 0 for 29 slump. Snyder overturned the first two pitches that were called strikes using the ABS challenge system. Then on the third pitch of the at-bat with a 2-0 count, Snyder ripped a grand slam over the wall in left field to stun the Blue Jays and provide the Mets a 4-1 victory.

The Mets avoided a four-game losing streak and maintain a 4.0 game lead for first place in the FSL East division with 13 games remaining in the first half.

Mets starter Jose Chirinos was excellent in his season debut for St. Lucie. Chirinos blanked the Blue Jays over 4.2 innings. He gave up just two singles, did not walk a batter and struck out seven.

The Blue Jays received a good start Gilberto Batista, who held the Mets off the board for 5.0 innings. Batista scattered three hits, walked one and struck out two.

The Blue Jays broke through against reliever Cristofer Gomez in the sixth inning. Gomez walked the first two batters of the inning. Then with one out and a runner at third, Peyton Powell hit a RBI infield single to bring home Sam Shaw for a 1-0 lead.

Juan Arnaud relieved Gomez in the sixth and struck out Lizandro Rodriguez to strand the bases loaded. Arnaud worked around two walks in the seventh by striking out three Blue Jays. He was credited with the win.

Colin Houck went 2 for 3.

Game 1

Blue Jays starter Daniel Guerra twirled 5.0 shutout innings, scattering just three singles. Guerra walked three, struck out two and stranded at least one runner in every inning on his way to earning the win.

Mets starter Irving Cota was electric to start the game. Cota retired the first nine batters on just 24 pitches. However, Cota ran into trouble the second time through the order. He plunked Bryce Arnold on the first pitch of the fourth inning. Arnold would advance to second base on a ground out and score on a RBI double by Jean Joseph to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead.

Sam Shaw followed with a run-scoring single to bring home Joseph for a 2-0 lead.

Manuel Beltre and Tucker Toman hit back-to-back doubles off Cota to start the fifth inning to plate another run that made it 3-0.

The Mets scored their lone run in the bottom of the sixth when Yohairo Cuevas came home on a Beltre throwing error from shortstop.

Javen Coleman pitched the final 2.0 innings to earn the six-out save.

The Mets went 1 for 5 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven base runners.

Cuevas, Trace Willhoite and Nick Roselli recorded singles in the loss.

Hoss Brewer turned in 1.2 innings of scoreless relief to lower his season ERA to 0.78.

The Mets (29-24) and Blue Jays (27-27) play the fourth game of their series at Clover Park on Friday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. The Mets will be taking the field as the Malmo Oat Milkers as part of MiLB's partnership with Oatly. Vets and active duty military members receive free admission courtesy of Baron Real Estate. Kids run the bases after the game.







Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.