Threshers Split Twin Bill in Homer-Filled Doubleheader

June 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - After a 9-1 loss in game one, the Clearwater Threshers (30-24) stormed ahead with two homers in a four-run first to take game two 5-4 over the Bradenton Marauders (25-29) on Thursday evening at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to pull even in the series when they return for nine innings on Friday.

The Marauders started the scoring in the top of the second inning, putting up five runs to take an early lead. Kodey Shojinaga led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run off Marauders' starter Victor Cabreja to cut the deficit to four runs. In the top of the third inning, Bradenton got the run back and tacked on a total of three to bring the score up to 8-1.

Bradenton added another run on a leadoff hoke run to begin the top of the sixth. Clearwater put baserunners aboard in each of the final three innings, but couldn't bring any home as they fell 9-1 in game one of the doubleheader.

Griff McGarry (0-1) surrendered five runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 1.2 innings to take the loss. Zack Tukis allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in 1.1 frames. Kevin Warunek allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts in 2.2 frames. Eli Trop finished the final 1.1 innings of game one without allowing a run, striking out one and surrendering one hit.

GAME TWO

WP: Jose Peña Jr. (2-1, 0.96)

LP: Matt Ager (0-4, 6.93)

Bradenton started the scoring again in game two, plating the opening run with two outs in the first inning. With two outs in the home half of the first, Eduardo Tait tied the game with a solo blast on the first pitch he saw off Bradenton starter Matt Ager. Caleb Ricketts followed with a two-out double, and then Carter Mathison gave Clearwater the lead with a two-run home run. Raider Tello continued the rally with a single and moved to third when Avery Owusu-Asiedu singled. When Owusu-Asiedu stole second, the throw from Bradenton catcher Derek Berg sailed into centerfield, bringing home Tello for the fourth run of the first inning.The Marauders responded with a two-out rally of their own in the top of the second inning, plating two runs to cut Clearwater's advantage to one run. Clearwater didn't answer until the bottom of the fourth inning, beginning with a leadoff walk from Owusu-Asiedu. He stole second and third base before Nikau Pouaka-Grego drove him home on a sacrifice fly to double the Threshers' lead.

Bradenton got one run back on a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning to cut the Threshers' advantage in half. After the Marauders loaded the bases in the sixth, the next four batters were recorded out to seal a 5-4 win for the Threshers in game two.

Ryan Degges surrendered four runs on eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 4.2 innings of a no-decision. Marty Gair struck out three and walked two in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Jose Peña (2-1) earned the win by closing out the final 1.1 frames, striking out one and walking one without allowing a hit or a run.

Shojinaga's game one home run was the first of his professional career...Warunek went more than 2.0 innings for the first time as a pro...He also set a career-high with five strikeouts...Nori is now tied for second in the FSL with four triples...Three of Mathison's seven home runs have given the Threshers the lead...Gair's scoreless streak of 7.2 shutout innings is over half the length of his pro career (14.1 innings) ...González came in as a defensive substitution for game two but did not get an at-bat...The Threshers return home on Friday, June 6, to continue a six-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Friday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







