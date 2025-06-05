Ryan Degges Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Month

June 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







In his first month as a starter and second as a professional in his debut season, Threshers' right-hander Ryan Degges was named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Month for May. After serving as a full-time reliever in April, Degges transitioned to the starting rotation in May and made an instant impact on the Threshers' pitching staff. In his first two starts, he lasted a combined 7.2 innings and struck out eleven batters without allowing a run. Throughout his five May starts, Degges punched out 27 batters in 23.0 innings and allowed just five runs, with two of them earned. He got his first win as a starter in his last outing of May, allowing one unearned run in 5.0 innings with a career-high tying seven strikeouts in a win over the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Through nine total appearances (five starts), Degges has yet to allow more than two runs in a single outing, and consistently eats innings for the Threshers. In his first two months as a pro, Degges has a 2-0 record and 0.81 ERA through his first 33.1 innings since being drafted by the Phillies in the 17th Round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He has surrendered five runs over his last 15.1 innings, but only two of those runs were earned, and he struck out 16 batters while allowing no more than three hits over that span.







Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2025

Ryan Degges Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Month - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.