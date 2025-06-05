Jupiter Drops Thursday Contest to Tampa 6-1

June 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (24-30) fell to the Tampa Tarpons (29-24) by a final score of 6-1 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, the Hammerheads losing streak extended to four games which is one fewer than their season-high of five games.

The Tarpons jumped out to the early lead against Jupiter starting pitcher Dameivi Tineo (L, 0-1), who was making his first appearance with the Hammerheads since August 18th, 2022. The first two Tampa hitters drew walks and pulled off a double-steal. A throwing error from Jupiter catcher Victor Ortega allowed Roderick Arias to score on the play which gave the Tarpons a 1-0 lead.

The Tarpons added another run in the top of the third inning. After a walk and an error committed by Carter Johnson put runners at first and second base with one out, Juan Matheus hit an RBI double to put Tampa ahead 2-0.

Tampa continued the offensive output in the top of the fourth inning. After a leadoff walk to Owen Cobb, Marshall Toole hit an RBI single, and Josue Gonzalez followed that with an RBI double to make it a 4-0 lead for the Tarpons.

In his return to Jupiter, Tineo finished with 3 1/3 innings pitched with four runs allowed (two earned) on four hits and four walks while he struck out two batters.

The Hammerheads finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning against Tampa starting pitcher Gage Ziehl (W, 3-2) when Cam Clayton smacked his second home run of the season, a solo home run to left field, to cut the deficit to 4-1. That home run was the only mistake made by Ziehl who went six innings against Jupiter in his start.

Meanwhile, Luke Lashutka came out of the Hammerheads bullpen and provided 3 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball with one hit and two walks allowed with two strikeouts. Lashutka extended his scoreless innings streak to 14 1/3 innings in a row going back to his appearance on May 11th at Palm Beach.

Tampa added two more runs of insurance in the top of the ninth inning off of Jupiter relief pitcher Kevin Vaupel as Engelth Ureña and Tyler Wilson each had RBI singles to make it 6-1 in favor of the Tarpons. The Hammerheads got two runners on base for the first time in the bottom of the ninth inning but could not score as they ultimately fell by the 6-1 score.

Jupiter and Tampa head into the weekend portion of their six-game series with game four on Friday, June 6th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

