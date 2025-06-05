Jays Split Twin Bill Behind Shutout Starts, Walk-Off Woes

June 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays split a doubleheader with the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday, taking game one 3-1 and dropping game two 4-1 at Clover Park.

Dunedin rode an early 3-0 lead in game one to victory, highlighted by two-hit games from Tucker Toman and Jean Joseph.

Game two was a pitchers' duel early, as Gilberto Batista and Jose Chirinos traded scoreless frames until Peyton Powell's RBI infield single gave Dunedin a 1-0 lead in the 6th. The Blue Jays held that lead into the 7th, but Colby Martin issued three straight walks to load the bases before Jay Schueler surrendered a walk-off grand slam to Trey Snyder.

Between the two games, Dunedin starting pitchers Daniel Guerra and Gilberto Batista combined for ten shutout frames with only five hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

RHP Daniel Guerra (5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 K) hurled five shutout frames in game one with two hits and two strikeouts. Guerra's fastball averaged 94.4 MPH and topped out at 97.8 MPH, his hardest pitch in a Dunedin uniform.

RHP Gilberto Batista (5 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 K) chucked five shutout innings in the night cap and fanned a pair with three hits and one walk. Batista did not see a three-ball count until the 5th inning, facing his 16th. Over his last two outings, Batista has allowed one earned run in ten innings on three hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. In four games when pitching on the road this season, Batista has posted a 0.47 ERA and 0.74 WHIP in 19 innings.

3B Tucker Toman (3-for-6, RBI, 2B, BB) logged a two-hit game including an RBI double in game one, then singled and walked in the nightcap. Toman tallied his fifth multi-hit game over his last nine contests, and 12th total multi-hit game of the season. He's hit safely in his last four contests. Over his last ten games, Toman is batting .342 with eight RBI.

CF Jean Joseph (2-for-3, 2B, RBI, R) got the scoring started with an RBI double in the 4th inning in game one as part of a two-hit day. Joseph tallied his tenth multi-hit game of the season. His 11 doubles lead the team. Over his last 12 games, Joseph is batting .390 with seven RBI, six doubles, and seven runs.







