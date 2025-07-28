Roselli Named FSL Player of the Week

July 28, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets infielder/outfielder Nick Roselli

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced today that St. Lucie Mets infielder/outfielder Nick Roselli has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for the week of July 21-27.

Roselli appeared in four of the Mets six games last week and went 9 for 15 with two home runs, one double, two walks, seven RBI and six runs scored. He also stole a base. Roselli posted a slash line of .600/.647/1.067 with a whopping 1.741 OPS.

Roselli started his week by going 3 for 3 with two walks in a 14-1 win vs. Daytona last Wednesday. He belted a two-run homer on Thursday afternoon to open up a 3-0 lead for the Mets in an eventual 7-4 rain-shortened win over Daytona. On Sunday, Roselli helped put away a Mets win against Jupiter with a two-run homer in the ninth. The Mets went 5-1 last week and won all the games Roselli played in.

Roselli is the first Mets position player this season to win FSL Player of the Week. Former pitcher Wellington Aracena won FSL Pitcher of the Week twice and was the FSL June Pitcher of the Month. Outfielder A.J. Ewing was the FSL Player of the Month for April.

Roselli, 22, was drafted by the Mets in the 11th round in 2024 out of Binghamton (NY) University.

