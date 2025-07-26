Mets Clobber Hammerheads 9-1 for 4th Consecutive Victory

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won their fourth straight game with a 9-1 laugher over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Mets starter Franklin Gomez pitched 5.0 shutout innings and surrendered just two singles to get the win. At one point Gomez retired 12 straight Hammerheads. Gomez finished his month of July with 16.2 scoreless innings.

The Mets offense scored its first run before it recorded its first hit. In the fourth inning Jeremy Rodriguez drew a walk, stole second, advanced to third and scored on a throwing error by Carlos Sanchez all on the same pitch to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The Mets got their first hit in the fifth inning on a RBI single by Nick Roselli to go up 2-0. Daiverson Gutierrez legged out an RBI infield single with the bases loaded and two outs later in the inning to put the Mets up 3-0. Yohairo Cuevas followed with a walk to force in a run to make it 4-0. Trace Willhoite then reached on a throwing error to bring in another run for a 5-0 advantage.

Rafael Ortega ripped a two-out RBI double in the sixth inning to increase the lead to 6-0.

Willhoite hit a towering two-run homer in the seventh inning to make it 8-0. It was Willhoite's second straight game with a homer and his FSL-leading 13th of the season.

Yonatan Henriquez and Nick Roselli capped the Mets scoring with back-to-back doubles in the seventh to make it 9-0.

The Hammerheads were down to their final strike in the bottom of the ninth when Cam Clayton hit a solo home run off Estarlin Escalante to avoid the shutout.

Mets reliever Gregori Louis pitched 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts after Gomez departed.

The Mets finished with nine hits and 11 walks. Roselli went 3 for 5 with a double. Cuevas reached base four straight times, going 1 for 2 with a single and three walks. Henriquez was 2 for 4 for the second straight day.

The Mets (19-9, 53-40) and Hammerheads (9-18, 39-54) play the finale of their weekend series on Sunday. First pitch at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m.

