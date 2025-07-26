Alcantara's Homer, Three RBI Not Enough in Saturday Slog

July 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Alfredo Alcantara homered, doubled, and drove in three, but Vince Carter's number retirement ceremony wasn't followed by a win, as the Daytona Tortugas fell 12-7 to the Palm Beach Cardinals in front of 2,778 fans on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Palm Beach (14-13, 46-46) ripped 17 hits, as Daytona (14-13, 43-50) drew ten walks, but went 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 runners on base in a game that dragged out to 3 hours and 59 minutes, the longest nine-inning game for the Tortugas since 2021.

In the first inning, Daytona took the lead. With one out, Kyle Henley swatted a double to center, then stole third base, setting a new Tortugas single-season record with his 38th of the season. Two batters later, Sammy Stafura legged out an infield single to score Henley for a 1-0 lead.

Palm Beach, though, came right back in the next two innings. In the second, back-to-back one-out doubles from Jose Cordoba and Sammy Hernandez drove in a run to tie the game. An inning later, an Jose Suarez double and a walk set up Hernandez again, who ripped a two-run double that put the Cardinals in front 3-1.

The Tortugas went back to work, though, as Alcantara led off the bottom of the third by crushing a 3-1 fastball 417 feet over the scoreboard in left field to trim the margin to 3-2.

Daytona didn't stop in the fourth. A pair of walks put two on with one out for Alcantara, who pulled a sharp ground ball down the left field line for a two-run double, putting the Tortugas back in front. Two batters later, an error scored Alcantara, and Daytona now led 5-3. Another error in the fifth scored Esmith Pineda, stretching the Tortugas' lead to three runs.

The game turned in the sixth, though. Palm Beach strung together five hits and five runs, while also taking advantage of two walks and a potential groundout where the pitcher didn't cover first base, costing Daytona a critical out. The five-run frame put the Cardinals ahead 8-6.

The seventh only saw things go downhill, as RBI singles by Maikel Hernandez and Deniel Ortiz, plus a wild pitch, saw three more runs score. In the eighth, A leadoff double by Cordoba came around on a Christian Martin RBI single, stretching the lead to 12-6.

Daytona finally scored again in the ninth, as Dayne Leonard drove in his first run as a Tortuga on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded. Daytona had the bases loaded with the tying run in the on-deck circle, but drew no closer as Palm Beach outlasted Daytona 12-7.

Daytona will play game three of a six-game series with the Palm Beach Cardinals on Sunday evening. Tomorrow will be Shelldon's Birthday with Postgame Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on MiLB.tv and the Tortugas Radio Network at 4:50 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.