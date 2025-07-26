Florentino Homers Again, Marauders Fall 7-1

July 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - After surrendering a five-run top of the fifth, the Bradenton Marauders fell 7-1 to the Dunedin Blue Jays on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

Bradenton's lone run came in the bottom of the seventh when Edward Florentino blasted a solo shot to right to make it 6-1. Including the Florida Complex League, Florentino has powered 12 longballs this season.

Dunedin struck early in the top of the first when two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases. With two outs, Kendry Chirions walked to forced home Damiano Palmegiani from third and give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead.

After both sides exchanged scoreless innings through the fourth, the Blue Jays rallied again in the top of the fifth. With runners at second and third, Alexis Hernandez roped an RBI double to right to extend the lead to 2-0.

After a walk to Jean Joseph loaded the bases, Kendry Chrinos drew another bases loaded walk to extend the Blue Jays lead to 3-0. The next hitter was Manuel Beltre who grounded a two-run double down to left-field line to push their advantage to 5-0.

The Blue Jays added on one more in the frame and another in the top of the ninth to cap scoring at 7-1.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 43-51 and 13-15 in the second half. Dunedin moved 44-45 and 10-14 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow with first pitch is slated for 12:00 p.m. Pre-game coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







