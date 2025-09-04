Four-Run Fourth Leads Marauders Past Blue Jays 8-5

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders surged past the Dunedin Blue Jays 8-5 on to even the series on Wednesday night at LECOM Park.

Bradenton opened scoring in the bottom of the first when Brent Iredale and Cam Janik tallied back-to-back singles. With one out, Tony Blanco Jr. lined an RBI single to right to push the Marauders ahead 1-0.

Richard Ramirez followed with an RBI double down the right-field line to score Janik and extend the lead to 2-0.

In the top of the second, Dunedin tacked on two runs of their own to even the score.

Jhonny Severino broke the 2-2 tie in the bottom of the second when he powered an opposite field homer to right. He now leads the team with eleven long balls this season.

In the top of the third, Dunedin rallied for three runs to take a 5-3 advantage.

The back-and-forth contest continued in the bottom of the fourth. Leading off the frame, Canon Reeder grounded a single to center to secure his first professional hit.

The next hitter was Eddie Rynders who rolled a double down the right-field line for his first Single-A knock.

With runners at second and third, Carlos Caro lined an two-run single to left to knot the game at 5-5. Severino followed with an RBI double to center to give the Marauders a 6-5 lead.

Janik tacked on another run with an RBI single to center, pushing the lead to two runs.

In the bottom of the fifth, Caro delivered again after reaching on an RBI-infield single to cap scoring at 8-5.

Reliever Jonawel Valdez was stout in relief, tossing 3.1 shutout innings en route to his fifth win of the year.

Relievers Jack Anker (pro debut), Cameron Keshock and Greiber Mendez combined for three scoreless innings to slam the door. Mendez earned his second save of the season in the process.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 58-68 overall, and 28-32 in the second half. Dunedin fell to 59-64 overall and 25-33 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park on Thursday game three of the series with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







