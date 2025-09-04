Late Surge Pushes Marauders Past Blue Jays 8-5
Published on September 3, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell 8-5 to the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday night at LECOM Park in game two of their six-game set.
The contest saw four lead changes in the first four frames, as the Blue Jays stormed from down two runs early to take an eventual 5-3 lead in the 3rd, before Bradenton scored five unanswered to claim the contest.
RHP Dayne Pengelly (3 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 K) fanned four Marauders over three innings in his fourth pro start. He induced nine whiffs and topped out at 97.3 MPH.
RHP Diego Dominguez (2.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 1 K) hurled 2.2 no-hit, shutout frames in relief. Dominguez fired his second consecutive scoreless outing, spanning 4.2 innings with four strikeouts.
CF Jean Joseph (2-for-5, RBI, 2B, R) doubled, scored, and brought home a run as part of a two-hit night. Joseph tallied his second straight multi-hit game and 19th of the season. His 19 doubles this season are second on the team.
1B Kendry Chirinos (2-for-4, RBI) pushed home a run on an RBI single in the 3rd and recorded his team-leading 22nd multi-hit game of the season. In 17 games against Bradenton this season, Chirinos is batting .389 with 12 RBI and a 1.007 OPS.
RF Braden Barry (2-for-4, 2 RBI) logged two hits, including an RBI single in the 2nd for his first hit off the injured list.
