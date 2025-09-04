Magic Number Remains at Two as Threshers Drop Twin Bill

CLEARWATER, FL - After a 6-2 defeat in Game One, the Clearwater Threshers (67-59, 31-29) were no-hit by the Tampa Tarpons (62-62, 26-33) in Game Two in a 4-0 defeat on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to right the ship when they return home for a nine-inning rematch on Thursday.

Tampa started the scoring with two runs in the opening inning, but the Threshers bounced back. Jonathan Hogart drew a walk against Game One Starter Luis Serna to lead off the first and stole second base. With two outs in the frame, Manolfi Jimenez ripped a base hit up the middle, plating Hogart from second to halve the Tarpons' lead to 2-1. Tampa expanded their lead with four runs in the fourth to go up by five.

Nathan Humphreys led off the fifth with a walk against Tarpons reliever Sean Hermann and moved to third on a single by Nolan Beltran. With one out in the frame, Hogart hit a fly ball to the warning track in left that allowed Humphreys to score on the sacrifice fly and cut the deficit to four runs. Clearwater didn't put another baserunner aboard in the first game, falling 6-2 to the Tarpons in Game One.

Giussepe Velásquez (1-4) surrendered five runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 3.0 innings to take the loss. Raymon Rosario surrendered one run on two hits in 2.0 innings. Peyton Havard tossed 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning, walking two and striking out two. Aaron Combs allowed two hits in the final 1.0 scoreless frame.

GAME TWO:

WP: Allen Facundo (1-1, 2.14)

LP: Juan Amarante (1-3, 4.45)

In the second game, the Threshers became the visiting team, and the Tarpons played host on the scoreboard in BayCare Ballpark. In the bottom of the first inning, Tampa plated two runs to start the scoring for the third straight game. The Tarpons added two more runs to double their lead in the bottom of the third inning.

Will Vierling was the Threshers' first baserunner after getting hit by a pitch in the second inning, and two Threshers drew walks over the course of the sevent-inning game, but in seven innings, the Tampa Tarpons used three pitchers to combine for a no-hitter as the Threshers fell 4-0.

Juan Amarante (1-3) surrendered four runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts to take the loss. Cole Gilley tossed 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings, allowing one walk and striking out three. Gabe Craig retired all three batters he faced with one strikeout in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning.

Hogart reached base safely in each of his first six at-bats of the series...He stole his first career base in the first inning of game two...Amarante and Gilley each struck out the side, marking the first time this season the Threshers pitching staff has struck out the side multiple times in the same game...Both FSL no-hitters in 2025 have occurred at BayCare Ballpark...No member of the Phillies draft class has allowed a run through their first 5.0 innings (Batka, Craig, Gilley) ...The Threshers will return home on Thursday, September 4, to continue a seven-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons...First pitch on Thursday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







