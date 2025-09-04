Mets Beat Mussels 3-2 on Controversial Walk-Off

Published on September 3, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels beat the St. Lucie Mets 3-2 on a controversial walk-off in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium.

The game was tied 2-2 and the Mussels had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Quentin Young hit a ball over the mound that was smothered by second baseman Mitch Voit. Voit picked up the ball and threw home to catcher Chase Meggers for what looked like a force out that would keep the game alive for the Mets. But umpire Kameron Jones signaled Meggers was not on the plate when he caught the ball. Daniel Pena was called safe at home and the Mussels won 3-2 much to the dismay of the Mets.

The Mets were being shut out 2-0 with two outs and the bases empty in the eighth inning. Randy Guzman hit a double and AJ Salgado reached on an error. Simon Juan came to the plate and belted a two-run double on an 0-2 pitch from Jonathan Stevens to tie the game 2-2.

The Mets were gifted an error by second baseman Bryan Acuana on a ball hit by Jeremy Rodriguez to start the ninth. But the Mets couldn't take advantage and stranded Rodriguez on third base as the go-ahead run. That was theme for the Mets. They went 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 base runners.

Mets starter Jose Chirinos logged 4.0 innings. He scattered three hits, allowed two runs (one earned), walked four and struck out three.

Fort Myers starter Eli Jones was excellent, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out four.

Bryce Jenkins pitched well in long relief for the Mets despite taking the loss. He struck out four and gave up just one hit and one run over 2.1 innings.

Juan was 1 for 3 with a double, walk and two RBI.

Voit finished 2 for 5 with two stolen bases.

The Mets (76-51, 42-20) and Mighty Mussels (50-72, 23-35) play the third game of their series at Hammond Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







