Vu's Homer, Friend's Three Hits Back Stellar Mound Effort

Published on September 3, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla - Kien Vu broke a scoreless tie with a sixth-inning home run and Jacob Friend collected his first career three-hit effort as the Daytona Tortugas again stymied the Palm Beach Cardinals in a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Daytona (35-26, 64-63) allowed just three hits to Palm Beach (28-33, 60-66) in their 17th win in their last 21 games. The Tortugas also moved above .500 on the season for the first time since April 20 with the victory.

After a 42-minute delay pregame, the offenses started the night in a slumber. Daytona picked up a pair of second-inning singles, plus a leadoff hit in the third, but failed to turn either of those hits into runs against Palm Beach starter Andrew Dutkanych IV.

Daytona starter Sheng-En Lin was even better, though, retiring the first eight batters he faced. He brushed off a two-out walk in the third to finish the inning with a strikeout, then threw a 1-2-3 fourth as well.

Lin threw 4.0 hitless innings for the second time this season, allowing just the one walk while striking out five, his highest total as a Tortuga.

Palm Beach mounted their first real scoring threat in the fifth after Lin gave way to Ovis Portes. A one-out single was the Cardinals' first hit, before a two-out walk put two on for Palm Beach. However, Portes coaxed a groundout to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

In the top of the sixth, Daytona turned around and took the lead. With one out, Ichiro Cano drew a walk, then Vu stepped and blasted a 2-0 fastball 395 feet over the fence in left-center field for a two-run home run, his second homer in as many nights and fourth of the year. The Tortugas now led 2-0.

Portes returned and retired three in a row after a leadoff error in the sixth, then brushed off a one-out walk to throw a scoreless seventh frame.

In the eighth, Portes (3-2) ran into trouble as a leadoff walk was followed by back-to-back singles, with Rainiel Rodriguez's hit scoring a run and putting the tying and go-ahead runs on base. Mike Villani entered, though, and picked up a strikeout and a 4-6-3 double play to hold the one-run edge.

In the ninth, two strikeouts opened the inning, but Drew Davies singled and Rafhlmil Torres walked. After a wild pitch moved both into scoring position, Friend struck with his third hit, a two-out, two-strike, two-run single to left, scoring both men to give Daytona a 4-1 lead.

Villani didn't need the insurance, as the right-hander ripped through a 1-2-3 ninth with a pair of strikeouts, fanning three in a six-out save that secured a 4-1 victory.

