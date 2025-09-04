Flying Tigers Fall Late to Hammerheads

LAKELAND, FL - The Flying Tigers dropped a heartbreaker to the Jupiter Hammerheads in a 7-6 loss on Wednesday at Publix Field.

Lakeland jumped out to the early lead with a five-run first inning highlighted by 2 RBI singles from Jude Warwick and Juan Hernandez. Cristian Santana added to the lead in the third with his 15th home run of the season to chase the Hammerheads' starter.

Gabriel Reyes was solid in his team-leading 16th start of the year giving up two runs (one earned) in four innings of work, but Jupiter continued to chip away with runs in six different innings to finally take the lead in the ninth and hold for the 7-6 win.

