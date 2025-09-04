Cardinals Fall to Tortugas 4-1 on Wednesday Night

Published on September 3, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (28-33; 60-66) fell to the Daytona Tortugas (35-26; 64-63) by a final score of 4-1 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Through the first two games of this final regular season series, the Cardinals have been held to two runs and five hits.

After a 42-minute rain delay to start Wednesday night, both starting pitchers held the offenses scoreless through the first four innings of the game. Palm Beach starting pitcher Andrew Dutkanych IV tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings with three hits allowed and five strikeouts in a no-decision to close out the regular season. Meanwhile, Daytona starting pitcher Sheng-En Lin tossed four scoreless and hitless innings.

After no runs were scored in the fifth inning, the Tortugas got on the scoreboard first in the top of the sixth inning. Yadiel Batista (L, 1-2) had retired the first five batters he faced in relief of Dutkanych. But with one out, Ichiro Cano drew a walk and Kien Vu hit a two-run home run to left-center field to give Daytona a 2-0 lead.

Batista settled down and did not allow a run in the seventh and eighth innings to close his night at 4 1/3 innings in long relief. That set up the Cardinals to get on the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the eighth inning. Daytona pitcher Ovis Portes (W, 3-2) had thrown three scoreless innings in relief coming into the frame. But Chase Heath led off with a walk and Jack Gurevitch notched a single to put runners at first and second base. With no outs, Rainiel Rodriguez drove in Heath on an RBI single to end the shutout attempt by the Tortugas. Jose Suarez grounded into an inning-ending double play as the Cardinals settled for the 2-1 deficit after eight innings.

In the top of the ninth inning, Daytona provided a response against new Cardinals pitcher Alex Breckheimer. After two strikeouts to start the frame, Drew Davies hit a single and Rafhlmil Torres worked a walk and both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Jacob Friend hit a two-RBI single to left field to expand the Tortugas lead to 4-1. Palm Beach went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning and fell by the 4-1 final score on Wednesday night.

