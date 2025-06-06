Blue Jays Shut out Mets 4-0 on Oat Milkers Night

June 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Dunedin Blue Jays shut out the St. Lucie Mets 4-0 on Friday night at Clover Park. The Mets played the game as the Malmo Oat Milkers as part of MiLB's partnership with Oatly.

Blue Jays starter Austin Cates pitched a season-high 5.2 innings, giving up just two singles and striking out three on his way to getting his first professional win. The last three Blue Jays starters have combined for 15.2 shutout innings in the series.

The Blue Jays scored their first run in the third inning when Bryce Arnold reached on a throwing error by third baseman Trey Snyder and scored on RBI double by Peyton Powell.

The Blue Jays held the 1-0 lead until the eighth inning when Tucker Toman hit a two-out, three-run homer off reliever Frank Elissalt to put Dunedin up 4-0.

Juanmi Vasquez pitched 2.1 innings behind Cates. He stranded Snyder on third base as the tying run by striking out Jeremy Rodriguez to end the sixth inning. Bennett Flynn pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts to finish the game in a non-save situation.

The Mets offense mustered just three hits. Simon Juan singled in the third inning but Cates erased that by inducing an inning-ending double play off the bat of Willy Fanas.

Snyder singled in the sixth but was left at third. Daiverson Gutierrez ripped a one-out double in the seventh but Vasquez retired the next two hitters to keep the 1-0 lead.

Ernesto Mercedes started the game for St. Lucie and pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the first inning. He took the tough luck loss after allowing one unearned run in 2.2 innings.

Luis Alvarez (1.1 IP) and Brett Banks (1.0 IP) turned in scoreless appearances.

Elissalt struck out seven over 3.1 innings. The only hit he allowed was the Toman home run.

The four Mets pitchers combined for a 17 strikeouts, the most in a nine-inning game this season.

The Mets (29-25) and Blue Jays (28-27) play the fifth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. It's Faith Night at the ballpark with postgame fireworks and a concert. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.







