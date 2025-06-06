Cates Earns First Pro Win in Shutout over St. Lucie

June 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays kept the St. Lucie Mets off the scoreboard in a 4-0 victory on Friday night in game four of a six-game series at Clover Park.

Austin Cates (5.2 IP), Juanmi Vasquez (2.1 IP), and Bennett Flynn (1 IP) combined to log Dunedin's second shutout victory of the season.

Over the first four games of the series, the Blue Jays have posted a 1.74 team ERA and held the Mets to a .150 average.

RHP Austin Cates (5.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K) picked up his first professional win, firing 5.2 shutout frames with two hits, two walks, and three strikeouts. Over his last five appearances, Cates has posted a 1.66 ERA in 21.2 innings with 22 strikeouts, a 1.06 WHIP, and opponents' batting .169. Cates has yielded one run or less in five consecutive outings. His 5.2 innings mark a new career high.

3B Tucker Toman (1-for-4, 3 RBI, HR, R) slapped a three-run homer to the opposite field in the 8th inning to extend Dunedin's lead to 4-0. He's hit safely in his last four contests. Over his last ten games, Toman is batting .342 with 11 RBI and four extra-base hits.

C Edward Duran (2-for-4, 2B) logged a two-hit game with a double, tallying his 10th multi-hit game of the season. Duran has reached base in 30 of his last 32 games and is batting .322 with 22 RBI over that stretch.







