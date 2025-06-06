Hammerheads Suffer Fifth-Straight Loss with 11-4 Defeat against Tampa Friday Night

June 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (24-31) dropped their fifth consecutive game and fourth game to the Tampa Tarpons (30-24) as Jupiter lost by a final score of 11-4 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The five-game losing streak matches a season high which last took place between April 13-18. With the loss, the Hammerheads lose the series to Tampa and fall to last place in the FSL East Division.

The Tarpons scored in the top of the first inning for the third consecutive game. Roderick Arias and Brian Sanchez walked to start the game against Jupiter starting pitcher Luis De La Cruz (L, 0-2). A double steal moved both into scoring position, and an RBI groundout by Edgleen Perez scored Arias. A sacrifice fly by Tyler Wilson scored Sanchez to give Tampa a 2-0 lead.

The Hammerheads got a run back in the bottom of the second inning. Andres Valor connected on a leadoff home run to left field against Tampa starting pitcher J.T. Etheridge (W, 2-0). It was his third home run of the season and it cut the Tarpons lead to 2-1.

Tampa broke out for four runs in the top of the fourth inning. They did so on just one hit which was a single by Marshall Toole. Five walks, two wild pitches, and a balk allowed by Hammerheads relief pitchers Jorge Mercedes and Michael Perez extended the Tarpons lead to 6-1.

Jupiter scored another run in the bottom of the fourth inning with a Carter Johnson solo home run to right field. It was his second home run of the season, his first at home in 2025, and it narrowed the Tarpons lead to 6-2. The Hammerheads scratched another run across in the bottom of the fifth inning. Dub Gleed was hit by a pitch to start the inning and later scored on a wild pitch to make the score 6-3 in favor of Tampa.

The Tarpons pulled away with two runs in each the top of the sixth and seventh innings. The big hit in this stretch was an RBI ground-rule double to center field by Brian Sanchez off Jupiter relief pitcher Samuel Carpio as Tampa jumped to a 10-3 lead.

Jupiter put up a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Gleed reached on catcher's interference against Tampa catcher Edgleen Perez. A sharp double from Carlos Sanchez advanced Gleed to third who later scored on an RBI groundout by John Cruz as the Hammerheads trimmed the deficit to 10-4.

The Tarpons tacked on another run in the top of the eighth inning on a solo home run by Hans Montero to left field to stretch the Tampa advantage to 11-4. The Hammerheads could not come back in the game in the final two trips to home plate and ultimately fell by the 11-4 final score on Friday night.

Gleed led all Jupiter players with two runs scored. Valor took over the team lead with his third home run and also tied Dillon Head for the team lead in stolen bases with 19.

The Hammerheads and Tarpons face off on Saturday, June 7th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets. It will be "Student Appreciation Day" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. All students of all ages can enjoy a special $5 ticket at the ticket office with a valid student ID.

Every Saturday is a "Kids Club" Saturday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. For just $30, all fans 15 and under can join the membership which gets a ticket to every Saturday game, an official Kids Club T-shirt, a free hot dog and soda, participation in weekly activities on the concourse, and the opportunity to run the bases after every Saturday game. Click here to become a Kids Club member.







Florida State League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.