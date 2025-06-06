Eight-Run Fourth Powers Marauders to 13-3 Victory

June 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders matched a season high in their 13-3 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Bradenton opened scoring in the top of the second when Eddy Rodriguez tripled and Derek Berg launched a two-run homer to left to make it 2-0. Later in the frame, Braylon Bishop lined a two-run double to left to push the lead to 4-0.

In the top of the fourth, Bradenton broke the game wide open as they took advantage of six walks and an error. Throughout the frame, the Marauders sent 11 men to the plate, and saw contributions on a Bishop RBI single, Berg sacrifice fly and Joel Mendez two-run homer.

The inning marked the Marauders' biggest of the season in terms of run production, surpassing their total of five which they produced on four separate occasions.

The Marauders tacked on one more in the seventh on another wild pitch, while the Threshers pushed across three in the later innings to cap scoring at 13-3.

Marauders starter Peyton Stumbo was stellar, tossing four scoreless innings while allowing just three hits. Jake Shirk recorded the game's final three outs to secure his second win of the year.

With the victory, Bradenton moved to 26-29 while Clearwater fell to 30-25. The two return to BayCare Ballpark tomorrow for game five of the series with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







