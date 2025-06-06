Owusu-Asiedu Homers But Threshers Lose Big

June 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (30-25) scored three of the final four runs but couldn't come back from an early deficit in a 13-3 loss to the Bradenton Marauders (26-29) on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers will search for a bounce back game when they return home for a rematch on Saturday.

Bradenton put up four runs in the top of the second inning to take an early lead. They added another eight in the top of the fourth inning, ballooning their lead to 12-0. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Avery Owusu-Asiedu put the Threshers on the board with a solo home run out to right field to cut the deficit to eleven runs.

Kodey Shojinaga secures an out at first in a June game at BayCare Ballpark.

Clearwater added another in the sixth, beginning with a one-out walk drawn by Eduardo Tait. He moved to third on a José Rodríguez single before coming home on a groundout by Kodey Shojinaga to trim Bradenton's lead to ten runs. The Marauders returned their lead to eleven in the top of the seventh by adding a run on a passed ball.

Aroon Escobar led off the eighth inning with a walk against Bradenton reliever Jose Garces and moved to second when Tait drew a one-out walk. After a groundout moved him to third, Escobar scored on a wild pitch to bring Bradenton's lead back down to ten runs. Clearwater went down in order in the ninth to seal a 13-3 loss at home.

Joel Dragoo lines a single to left in a Threshers game at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray

Orlando Gonzalez (0-1) allowed four runs on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout in 3.0 innings to take the loss. AJ Wilson surrendered six runs on five walks and one hit in 0.1 innings. Erik Ritchie tossed 2.2 innings with two runs allowed on three hits, walking two and striking out two. Titan Hayes let up one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Daniel Harper finished the ninth with 1.0 shutout frame and one strikeout with one hit allowed.

Two of Dragoo's four multi-hit games have come against the Marauders...Escobar has reached safely in 18 consecutive games...Rodríguez went 1-4 in his first professional game in a year...Hayes struck out a career-high five batters...Bradenton's eight-run fourth was the highest scoring inning against Clearwater this year...The Threshers return home on Saturday, June 7, to continue a six-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Saturday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







