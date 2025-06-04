Threshers Game on Wednesday Postponed

June 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Due to rain and inclement weather at BayCare Ballpark, Wednesday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and the Bradenton Marauders has been postponed. The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Thursday, June 5th, with the first pitch of game one commencing at 4:00 pm. Gates will open at 3:30 pm ahead of the doubleheader. If you have a ticket for Wednesday's game, tickets may be exchanged at face value at the BayCare Box Office. All fans with group tickets should contact their group leader for more information.

