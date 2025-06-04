Five-Run Eighth Propels Comeback Win to Even Series

June 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, Fla- The Daytona Tortugas scored five runs in the eighth and withstood a rally in the bottom of the ninth inning to hold off the Lakeland Flying Tigers 6-5 on Wednesday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Daytona (23-30) evened the series at a game apiece and snapped a seven-game losing streak at Joker Marchant Stadium, earning their first road win over Lakeland (31-21) in nearly three years.

The first two innings were mostly devoid of scoring opportunities, save for the top of the second, when Carlos Sanchez and Bernard Moon singled to put two on with one out, but the Tortugas could not come up with the additional hit they needed.

Daytona starter Kenya Huggins started off his outing looking sharp, retiring the first seven batters he faced. In the third, he ran into some trouble as he allowed a one-out single, which was followed by a four-pitch walk. Huggins, though, retired the next two men to end the inning, then threw a 1-2-3 fourth, finishing off 4.0 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Daytona had another opportunity in the fifth as Jacob Friend blooped a one-out double down the left-field line, but Lakeland starter Luke Stofel retired the next two, as he completed 5.0 scoreless frames.

In the bottom of the fifth, JP Ortiz entered for Daytona and struck out the first two batters he faced. However, a throwing error extended the inning and the Flying Tigers pounced. Jose De La Cruz doubled off the right-field wall to bring in the first run of the game. Woody Hadeen followed with an RBI triple into the right-field corner and Franyerber Montilla blooped an RBI single as Lakeland took a 3-0 lead on three unearned runs.

Daytona battled back in the sixth as Alfredo Duno blasted a double to center with one out. Two batters later, Esmith Pineda roped an RBI double into the left-field corner, extending his on-base streak to 17 games and scoring Duno with Daytona's first run.

After a scoreless sixth, Ortiz (6-0) ran into major trouble in the seventh as two walks and an infield hit loaded the bases with one out. However, he induced a shallow flyout to left and a groundout to first to escape the jam with the score still 3-1, Lakeland.

In the eighth, Daytona made their deciding push. Two walks sandwiched around a hit batter began the inning. Sanchez then stepped in and lined his second hit of the night, a single to left that scored Kyle Henley. Pineda was then grazed by a pitch, scoring Sammy Stafura to tie the game. A slow roller to the mound was then thrown to the screen, scoring Duno and Sanchez to put Daytona in front. Luis Reyes finished the rally with a sacrifice fly to score Pineda, polishing a five-run eighth that put the Tortugas ahead 6-3.

Drew Pestka came on for the eighth and turned in a 1-2-3 inning. In the ninth, though, two singles began the inning. After a strikeout, an infield hit loaded the bases with one out. Pestka picked up another strikeout, but then was lifted for Beau Blanchard, who allowed a two-run single to Jackson Strong that cut the lead to one, moving the tying run to third. The right-hander, though, induced a pop-up with two on to end the game, securing his first career save and Daytona's 6-5 victory to even the series.

Daytona plays game three of a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday night. Pregame coverage from Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.TV at 6:20 with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.

