Hammerheads Drop Third Straight Game with 9-6 Loss to Tarpons Wednesday Night

June 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (24-29) dropped their third-straight game as they fell to the Tampa Tarpons (28-24) by a final score of 9-6 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Tampa jumped to the early lead in the top of the first inning. Roderick Arias hit a single on the first pitch of the game off of Jupiter starting pitcher Eliazar Dishmey. Arias stole second base and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Edgleen Perez drove in Arias on a groundout to shortstop to give the Tarpons a 1-0 lead.

However, the Hammerheads responded immediately in the bottom of the frame. Jupiter had the bases loaded with two outs for Cody Schrier who smacked a two-RBI single to put the Hammerheads ahead by a 2-1 score. In the bottom of the first inning, Jupiter matched the exact run and hit total from the previous game.

The score remained 2-1 in favor of the Hammerheads through five innings. Dishmey finished with five innings and allowed just one run on two hits and two walks while he tallied five strikeouts in a no-decision.

However, things took a turn for the worst in the top of the sixth inning. With Riskiel Tineo (L, 1-2; BS, 1) on the mound for Jupiter, his struggles continued as Tampa sent 10 batters to the plate and scored seven runs capped by a two-run home run by Marshall Toole which gave the Tarpons an 8-2 lead. The Hammerheads defense also committed three errors in the frame.

Jupiter tried to chip at the Tampa lead in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs and a runner at first base, Carlos Sanchez launched his second home run of the season, a two-run home run to left field, to cut the deficit to 8-4. It was also Sanchez's first home run from the right side of the plate.

The Hammerheads added another run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Andres Valor drove in Jesus Hernandez on a sacrifice fly to left field to make it an 8-5 Tampa lead.

The Tarpons got the run back in the top of the eighth inning on a double-steal and a throwing error committed by Sanchez to make it 9-5. In a last ditch effort, Jupiter got one last run scored in the bottom of the ninth as Valor drove in a run on an RBI fielder's choice which made it 9-6 but the comeback ended there as Jupiter dropped the Wednesday night contest.

The Hammerheads look to end their three-game losing streak on Thursday, June 5th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. against the Tampa Tarpons. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Every Thursday is a "Thirsty Thursday" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. All fans 21 and older can become a member for just $100 dollars which gets members a ticket to every Thursday game (except July 3rd) and a special drink koozie which gets members drink deals every Thursday. Click here to become a "Thirsty Thursday" member.







Florida State League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.