Mets, Blue Jays Postponed on Wednesday

June 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Wednesday afternoon's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Dunedin Blue Jays at Clover Park has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader on Thursday. Game 1 is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Game 2 will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange those tickets for any other game this season with the exception of July 3rd.

Wednesday's postponement ends a streak of 99 consecutive home games for the Mets at Clover Park without a postponement or cancellation. The streak started on September 9, 2023.







