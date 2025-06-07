Ricketts Homers and Scores Twice in Threshers Loss

June 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Despite another two-hit night from catcher Caleb Ricketts, the Clearwater Threshers (30-27) dropped their second-straight game 11-5 against the Bradenton Marauders (27-29) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to end the series on a high note during the Sunday afternoon finale.

Ricketts started the scoring on the second pitch of the second inning, belting a leadoff home run off Bradenton's starter Carlos Castillo to give Clearwater an early lead. The Marauders struck back in a big way in the third, plating six runs to take a five-run advantage. They added three more on a home run in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to eight runs at 9-1.

Eduardo Tait's one-out walk in the fourth began a small rally for Clearwater, with Ricketts smacking the first of four-straight singles following the free pass to move Tait to third. José Rodríguez singled to right field to plate Tait before a single by Kodey Shojinaga loaded the bases. Joel Dragoo followed with a line drive up the middle to plate Ricketts and cut the deficit to six runs. Bradenton, however, took both runs back in the top of the fifth with a two-run home run to extend their lead back to eight.

Right-hander Adilson Peralta fires a pitch home during a Saturday night game at BayCare Ballpark.Tori Heck

After Aroon Escobar and Dante Nori hit back-to-back singles to start the eighth inning, Raider Tello came in to replace Ricketts. On the first pitch he saw, Tello drilled a line drive down the left-field line to plate both runners and chop the deficit to six runs. The Threshers went down in order in the ninth, falling 11-5 to the Bradenton Marauders.

Sam Highfill (2-4) surrendered six runs on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 2.1 innings to take the loss. Maxwel Hernandez allowed five runs on six hits with two strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work. Adilson Peralta shutout the Marauders in 4.0 hitless frames, walking one and striking out three.

Escobar tied his career high in his nineteenth consecutive game reaching base...He has the two longest on-base streaks for the Threshers this season...Ricketts hit his fifth home run as a Thresher in the second inning...Peralta went 4.0 innings for the first time since 2023 in the DSL...Tello came in as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning...He turned the only pitch he saw into a two-run double...The Threshers return home on Sunday, June 8, to conclude a six-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Sunday will be at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

Joel Dragoo makes a running catch in right field in a June tilt against the Marauders at BayCare Ballpark.







