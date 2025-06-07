Sanford's Big Night Leads Way in Marauders 11-5 Victory

June 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater, Fla. - Wyatt Sanford blasted two home runs in the Bradenton Marauders 11-5 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Sanford, who made his Single-A debut on Tuesday, is now 6-for-18 with three homers and 9 RBI since joining the Marauders. His two-homer performance was the first of any Marauders hitter this season

After falling behind 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Bradenton answered back in the top of the third when Konnor Griffin sent a liner to right center and rounded the bases for an inside-the-park three-run homer. His nine longballs are tied with Axiel Plaz for the team lead.

Later in the frame, the Marauders tacked on more on a Will Taylor RBI single, Braylon Bishop sacrifice fly and a first-and-third steal play that made it 6-1.

Sanford launched a three-run shot to right in the top of the fourth and a two-run blast in the fifth to push the Marauders run total to 11.

Throughout the remainder of the night, Clearwater pushed across four runs to cap scoring at 11-5.

Through the week's first five games, the Marauders have scored 45 runs against Clearwater, averaging nine per game.

Jonawel Valdez earned his third win of the season, after tossing 3.2 relief innings while allowing just one earned run.

With the victory, Bradenton moved to 27-29 while Clearwater fell to 30-26. They also secured the series win in the process. The two return to BayCare Ballpark tomorrow for the series finale with first pitch is slated for noon. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







