Jupiter Loses 6th Straight Game with 7-3 Loss against Tampa Saturday Night

June 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (24-32) lost their season-high sixth-straight game, fifth to the Tampa Tarpons (31-24), with a 7-3 loss on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, the Hammerheads remain in last place in the FSL East Division and fall to a season-low eight games under .500.

The Tarpons scored a run in the top of the first inning for the fourth consecutive game against Jupiter. Brian Sanchez hit a double and stole third base with one out in the inning. Later, a disengagement violation against Hammerheads starting pitcher Walin Castillo (L, 1-3) resulted in a balk. Sanchez scored to put Tampa in front 1-0. Tampa added two more runs in the top of the second inning. A single by Tyler Wilson and an error committed by Jupiter first baseman Cam Clayton put two runners in scoring position for Tampa. Owen Cobb drove them both home with a two-RBI single to extend Tampa's lead to 3-0.

The Hammerheads got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning. The inning started with a leadoff single by Abrahan Ramirez and a walk by Dillon Head. A double steal put both runners in scoring position. Clayton followed with a sacrifice fly to right field to score Ramirez to cut Jupiter's deficit to 3-1.

Tampa got the run back in the top of the fourth inning as Marshall Toole reached on a walk and stole second and third base. While stealing third base, a missed catch error was charged to Ramirez to make it a 4-1 Tarpons' lead. The score remained until the top of the sixth inning. With Chase Centala on the mound for the Hammerheads in his second full inning of work, Toole hit a solo home run to left field to extend the Tampa lead to 5-1. After a scoreless sixth inning, the Tarpons added two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a throwing error by Ramirez and an RBI single by Roderick Arias to stretch their lead to 7-1.

Jupiter showed late life on offense in the bottom of the ninth inning. With one out, Ian Lewis hit his third home run of the season, a solo home run to left field, to make it 7-2 still in favor of Tampa. Later with two outs, Andrew Salas doubled to keep the game alive. Ramirez drove in Salas on an RBI double to cut the deficit to 7-3. However, the comeback stopped there as the Hammerheads fell to the 7-3 final score and ultimately lost their sixth game in a row.

Despite two errors in the field, Ramirez led the Jupiter offense with a 3-for-5 day at the plate with a double, RBI, and a run scored. Andres Valor also went 2-for-3 in the contest with a walk and a stolen base.

In an effort to avoid a seventh-straight loss and a six-game series sweep, the Hammerheads and the Tarpons face off in the series on Sunday, June 8th with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m.







