Blue Jays Break Tie in 9th, Hold off Mets Or 5-4 Win

June 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Dunedin Blue Jays broke a ninth inning tie then held on in the bottom of the inning to squeak by the St. Lucie Mets 5-4 on Saturday night at Clover Park. Dunedin has won four of the five games in the series while the Mets have dropped five of their last six games overall. The Mets still lead the FSL East Division by 4.0 games after every other FSL East team also lost on Saturday. The Mets magic number to clinch the division is eight.

The game was tied 4-4 entering the ninth. Lizandro Espinoza worked a leadoff walk from Hunter Hodges. Espinoza then stole second base, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out RBI single by Jean Joseph to put the Blue Jays up 5-4.

The Mets have runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the ninth but Jack Eshelman got a fly out from Jeremy Rodriguez and a ground out from Kevin Villavicencio to end the game.

The Mets pounded out 12 hits in the game, including nine over the last three innings. However they stranded six base runners over the last three innings as well.

Rodriguez, Colin Houck, Vincent Perozo and Simon Juan all had two-hit games. Daiverson Guiterrez hit a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game 4-4.

Mets starter Channing Austin held the Blue Jays to two runs on five hits over 4.1 innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Estarlin Escalante pitched 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.

The Mets (29-26) and Blue Jays (28-28) play the finale of their six-game series on Sunday. First pitch from Clover Park is set for 12:10 p.m. All little leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.







