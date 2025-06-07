Late Inning Fireworks Power Jays to Series Win

June 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays battled to take the lead in both the 8th and 9th innings in a thrilling 5-4 victory on Saturday night in game five of a six-game set at Clover Park to clinch a series victory.

Over the first five games of the series, the Blue Jays have posted a 2.25 team ERA and held the Mets to a .194 average. The last four Dunedin starting pitchers (Daniel Guerra, Gilberto Batista, Austin Cates, and Silvano Hechavarria) have combined for 20.2 innings where they have allowed only one run (0.44 ERA) on just nine singles and no extra-base hits.

RHP Silvano Hechavarria (5 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 5 K) hurled five innings of one-run ball is his first start and second appearance with Dunedin. Hechavarria was perfect through his first three innings of work. He induced 13 whiffs on 44 swings for a 30% whiff rate, and his fastball topped out at 97.4 MPH. Hechavarria's five strikeouts mark a new season high.

RHP Jack Eshleman (1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K) locked down the win with a shutout 9th of work. In his last four games with Dunedin after being promoted from the FCL, Eshleman has fired four shutout appearances with four strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Over his last six outings between Dunedin and the FCL, Eshleman has thrown 9.2 shutout innings with 12 strikeouts and only three hits allowed.

CF Jean Joseph (2-for-5, RBI, 2B) brought home the game clinching run with RBI single in the 9th inning as part of a two-hit night. His go-ahead knock left the bat at 102.1 MPH. Over his last 14 games, Joseph is batting .360 with seven doubles, seven runs, and eight RBI. Joseph tallied his 11th multi-hit game of the season. His 12 doubles this season lead the team.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-4, RBI, R, 2B) extended the lead with an RBI double in the 8th as part of a two-hit game. Toman is eight-for-18 (.444) in five games over the series in St. Lucie with six RBI and three runs. Toman logged his 13th multi-hit game of the season and 6th multi-hit showing over his last 11 games. He's hit safely in his last five contests. Over his last 11 games, Toman is batting .357 with 12 RBI and five extra-base hits.

PH Bryce Arnold (1-for-1, RBI) entered the game and blooped a go-ahead RBI single into right field to give Dunedin a 3-2 lead in the 8th.







