Eighth Inning Rally Sends Mussels Past Cardinals 3-1

June 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Yohander Martinez's two-out, two-run double pushed the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels past the Palm Beach Cardinals 3-1 at Hammond Stadium on Saturday night.

After Palm Beach (25-30) reliever Braden Davis retired the first two batters of the bottom of the eighth inning, Jose Rodriguez drew a four-pitch walk. The next batter, Jefferson Valladares, was hit by a pitch, putting two runners aboard.

Caleb McNeely then walked, which loaded the bases for Yohander Martinez. Martinez rifled a 1-2 pitch down the left field line to score Rodriguez and Valladares and give the Mussels a 3-1 lead.

Twins No. 13 prospect Dasan Hill got the start for Fort Myers (26-30) and dazzled in his first appearance at home since April 12. The lefty spun four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, while striking out seven Cardinal hitters.

Hill threw a season-high 62 pitches, and has now fanned five or more hitters in six of his eight starts in 2025. He topped out at 96.8 mph.

The Mussels got on the scoreboard first for the third time in as many nights. With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, McNeely singled back up the middle.

One batter later, Martinez reached on a three-base error to left field, which allowed McNeely to score and gave Fort Myers a 1-0 advantage.

Palm Beach fought back in the sixth, as Luis Pino laced an RBI double off Mussels' reliever Adrian Bohorquez (1-3) to tie the game 1-1.

Bohorquez allowed one run over four innings of relief and struck out five batters.

Ivran Romero earned his third save of the season, working around an error in the ninth inning to secure the series split for Fort Myers.

The sixth and final game of the series against the Cardinals will begin Sunday at 12:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. Michael Carpenter (0-2, 5.29) will start on the mound for Fort Myers, opposite Nolan Sparks (2-3, 5.03) for Palm Beach. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







