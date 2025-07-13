Threshers Down Mussels 7-0 in Series Finale

July 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







Clearwater, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell 7-0 to the Clearwater Threshers in the series finale on Sunday at BayCare Ballpark.

The shutout loss was the fifth of the season for the Mussels (36-49, 9-12) and secured a series split for Clearwater (44-42, 8-11).

Peyton Carr extended his on base streak to 12 games and his hitting streak to five games with his single in the second. Damuery Pena extended his on base streak to 11 games with his walk in the ninth.

The Threshers scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning and led the rest of the way. Kodey Shojinaga roped an RBI single into center field off Mussels' starter Michael Ross (2-4) to give the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

With Fort Myers still trailing by a run in the fourth, Ross allowed a pair of one-out baserunners to reach.

Later in the frame, High-A rehabber Devin Saltiban hit a three-run homer into straightaway left field to extend the Clearwater lead to 4-0.

Ross exited after tossing four complete innings, while allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits, and striking out four.

Jakob Hall entered the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, and allowed an unearned run in the frame, giving the Threshers a 5-0 advantage.

In the sixth, Clearwater designated hitter Dante Nori hit a two-run home run to right-center field to push the margin to 7-0.

Ivran Romero relieved Hall in the seventh. He allowed a single while striking out a batter in his only inning of work.

Brennan Oxford came on in the eighth and needed 19 pitches to retire the side in the inning.

Due to the MLB All-Star break, the Mussels will be off until Friday, July 18. The team returns to action that evening against the Daytona Tortugas for the start of a three-game series at Hammond Stadium. First pitch on Friday is set for 7:05 p.m., with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







